Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $43.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.38.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $30.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.54. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $41.91.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 180.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 311.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,432.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

