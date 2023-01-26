Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Major Shareholder Sells $274,634.04 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 158,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $274,634.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,534,102 shares in the company, valued at $26,873,996.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Barry Canton sold 143,808 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $251,664.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Barry Canton sold 199,843 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $341,731.53.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Barry Canton sold 151,530 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $281,845.80.

On Thursday, January 12th, Barry Canton sold 190,343 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $323,583.10.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Barry Canton sold 157,798 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $236,697.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $58,734.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Barry Canton sold 206,448 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $344,768.16.

On Thursday, December 15th, Barry Canton sold 103,547 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $166,710.67.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Barry Canton sold 98,934 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $186,985.26.

On Thursday, December 8th, Barry Canton sold 97,204 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $173,995.16.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE DNA traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,407,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,659,746. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $6.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 85.90% and a negative net margin of 668.49%. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.28 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

DNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

