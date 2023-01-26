Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP) Trading Down 0.3%

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.14 and last traded at $16.20. Approximately 718 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.96% of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

