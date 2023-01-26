GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Price Performance

GFS opened at $58.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.72. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.19.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.