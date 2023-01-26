Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Short Interest Up 502.1% in January

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 502.1% from the December 31st total of 169,400 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Sun Education Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Sun Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Golden Sun Education Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Sun Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSUN remained flat at $1.49 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,423. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23. Golden Sun Education Group has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $95.00.

About Golden Sun Education Group

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, primary and secondary school services, tutoring, and other Services. The company offers private school educational and foreign language tutorials, and other education training management services.

