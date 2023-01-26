Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.55.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GWRE opened at $71.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $103.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $195.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $182,910.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,166.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,772. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

