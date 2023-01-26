Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTNGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTNGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 556.5% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Haitong Bank cut Haitong Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Haitong Securities Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HTNGF remained flat at $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday. Haitong Securities has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.00.

Haitong Securities Company Profile

Haitong Securities Co, Ltd. operates as a securities company primarily in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Europe. It operates through Wealth Management, Investment Banking, Asset Management, Trading and Institution, Finance Lease, and Others segments. The Wealth Management segment offers securities and futures brokering and dealing, investment consulting, and wealth management services, as well as financial services, such as margin financing, securities lending, stock pledge, etc.

