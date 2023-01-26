Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.29-$1.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion. Hasbro also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.43-$4.45 EPS.
Several equities analysts have commented on HAS shares. Bank of America lowered Hasbro from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.00.
Shares of HAS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.78. 940,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,739. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.76. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $54.65 and a 52-week high of $105.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth $27,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth $29,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 70.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.
