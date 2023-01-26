Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.29-$1.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion. Hasbro also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.43-$4.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on HAS shares. Bank of America lowered Hasbro from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of HAS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.78. 940,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,739. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.76. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $54.65 and a 52-week high of $105.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 93.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth $27,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth $29,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 70.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

