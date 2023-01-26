HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Hunter Westbrook Sells 32,500 Shares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) CEO Hunter Westbrook sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $821,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,369.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ HTBI traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,751. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $32.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.62.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $41.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.04 million. On average, analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4,353.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 156.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2,819.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

