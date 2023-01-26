HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Hunter Westbrook Sells 32,500 Shares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) CEO Hunter Westbrook sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $821,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,369.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Up 3.0 %
NASDAQ HTBI traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,751. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $32.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.62.
HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $41.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.04 million. On average, analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.
HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4,353.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 156.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2,819.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.
About HomeTrust Bancshares
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.
Read More
