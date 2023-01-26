Hourglass Capital LLC Has $2.87 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hourglass Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in AT&T by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508,871 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AT&T by 296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,340 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,863,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 855,303.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509,566 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,664,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347,706 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,378,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,402,023. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $141.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

