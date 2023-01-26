Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives $34.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.31.

HUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $939,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 13,778.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 41,334 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 19,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,122,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $31.84 on Thursday. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

