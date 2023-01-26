IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) PT Raised to $30.00 at Robert W. Baird

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IBEX from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on IBEX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IBEX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of IBEX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IBEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

NASDAQ IBEX opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.02 million, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.68. IBEX has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average is $20.87.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.78 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 4.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in IBEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,392,000. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IBEX by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in IBEX by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in IBEX by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in IBEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

