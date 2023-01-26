Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives $55.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

IR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $577,546.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,622.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,378 shares of company stock worth $1,289,969. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $55.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $57.77.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 11.91%. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

See Also

