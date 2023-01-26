Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $110.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $105.00.

INGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens raised Ingredion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.75.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR stock opened at $102.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.87 and a 200-day moving average of $91.39. Ingredion has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $105.24.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingredion

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 13.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Ingredion by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.