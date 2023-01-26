Insider Buying: Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Senior Officer Acquires C$17,720.00 in Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.86 per share, with a total value of C$17,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$302,347.50.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

AAV stock opened at C$8.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.82. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$5.98 and a 1-year high of C$12.19.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$138.69 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 1.9600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Several research analysts have commented on AAV shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.25 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.55.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

Featured Stories

