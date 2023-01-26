Insider Buying: Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Senior Officer Acquires C$17,720.00 in Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.86 per share, with a total value of C$17,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$302,347.50.
AAV stock opened at C$8.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.82. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$5.98 and a 1-year high of C$12.19.
Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$138.69 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 1.9600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.
