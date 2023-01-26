Insider Selling: Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Insider Sells $140,300.00 in Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 10,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Mcneill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, January 9th, Jonathan Mcneill sold 30,150 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $348,835.50.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $704.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.15. Analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 425.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $74,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.