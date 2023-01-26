Insider Selling: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells 258,748 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Jason R. Kelly sold 258,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $447,634.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,947,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,858,379.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DNA traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 16,407,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,659,746. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a current ratio of 11.71. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $6.38.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 85.90% and a negative net margin of 668.49%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.28 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNA shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

