Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Purchases 350 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,280,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,685,674. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average of $48.04. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $246.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

