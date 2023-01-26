Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Major Shareholder Holding Ltd Roche Sells 75,000 Shares

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) major shareholder Holding Ltd Roche sold 75,000 shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $141,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,549,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,598,755.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

JSPR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 742,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,078,075. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $5.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on JSPR. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,102,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 112,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 49,559 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 3,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 182,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

