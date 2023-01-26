Jump Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,644 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Jump Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drake & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
VOO traded up $2.57 on Thursday, hitting $370.45. 332,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,558,117. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $424.72.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
