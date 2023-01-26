Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (NYSE:KMF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.88

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.88 and traded as high as $7.95. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 183,737 shares trading hands.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87.

Get Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure alerts:

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 285,643 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 193,795 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 272,215 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,354,659 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,909 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.