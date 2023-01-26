Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (NYSE:KMF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.88

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.88 and traded as high as $7.95. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 183,737 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.
