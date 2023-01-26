Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.26 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.69%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Key Tronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Key Tronic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Key Tronic by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Key Tronic during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

