Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.26 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.69%.
Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.
