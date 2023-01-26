KILT Protocol Trading 10.4% Lower This Week (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, KILT Protocol has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One KILT Protocol token can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00002555 BTC on major exchanges. KILT Protocol has a total market capitalization of $66,511,868,145,922.50 billion and approximately $478,293.68 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol Token Profile

KILT Protocol was first traded on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. The official message board for KILT Protocol is medium.com/kilt-protocol. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. KILT Protocol’s official website is kilt.io. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KILT Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KILT Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KILT Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KILT Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

