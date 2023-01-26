Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) VP Sells $27,660.00 in Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMIGet Rating) VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.61. The stock had a trading volume of 14,293,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,095,623. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 99.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 644.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

