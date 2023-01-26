Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) VP Sells $27,660.00 in Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.61. The stock had a trading volume of 14,293,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,095,623. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 99.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 644.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.