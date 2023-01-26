KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.52-$5.92 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.55 billion.
KLAC traded up $6.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $428.76. 1,570,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,404. The stock has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $392.66 and a 200 day moving average of $356.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. KLA has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA will post 24.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on KLAC. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $382.76.
In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 103.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 369,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,194,000 after purchasing an additional 187,642 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,660,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 389.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after buying an additional 26,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 167.4% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 39,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,622,000 after buying an additional 25,007 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.
