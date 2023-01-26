L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.00-$12.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.40 billion-$17.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.12 billion.

LHX stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.54. 1,700,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,426. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.95. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $189.73 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded L3Harris Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Argus downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $261.14.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,985 shares of company stock worth $6,502,391. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $201,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $223,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

