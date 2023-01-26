Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $475.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LRCX. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 target price on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $492.27.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $488.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $449.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.27. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $615.99. The company has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lam Research by 345.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after buying an additional 949,749 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,968,000 after buying an additional 564,607 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,616,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,364,000 after buying an additional 275,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.