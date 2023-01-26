Largo (TSE:LGO) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Largo Inc. (TSE:LGO – Get Rating) was down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.31 and last traded at C$8.48. Approximately 48,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 74,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Largo to C$10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th.
Largo Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$502.44 million and a P/E ratio of 25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.10.
Largo Company Profile
Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.
