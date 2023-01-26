Largo (TSE:LGO) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2023

Largo Inc. (TSE:LGOGet Rating) was down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.31 and last traded at C$8.48. Approximately 48,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 74,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Largo to C$10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Largo Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$502.44 million and a P/E ratio of 25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.10.

Largo (TSE:LGOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$70.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$114.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that Largo Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Largo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.