Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its stake in Visa by 20,610.1% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,425 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 290.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $786,702,000 after buying an additional 3,295,642 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 222.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $492,154,000 after buying an additional 1,724,984 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,294,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,801,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,142,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $224.51. 1,022,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,478,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $422.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.79. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $250.58.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

