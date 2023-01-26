Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Short Interest Update

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGSXY traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.90. 10,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,605. Light has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99.

Light SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and commercialization of electric power services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Distribution, Trading and Others. The Generation segment generates electric power, which is based on the management of the hydraulic power of Paraíba do Sul and Ribeirão das Lajes rivers.

