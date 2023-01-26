Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.15

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.15 and traded as high as $2.38. Maiden shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 49,739 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maiden in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $203.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15.

Maiden ( NASDAQ:MHLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHLD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Maiden by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Maiden by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Maiden by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Maiden by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 17,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Maiden during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

