MetisDAO (METIS) Hits Market Cap of $128.68 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $29.05 or 0.00126083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $128.68 million and $9.35 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 48.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010268 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00051265 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000237 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00018009 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00218941 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002837 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,328 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,327.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 29.04891189 USD and is up 12.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $8,049,125.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.