Mizuho Increases Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $245.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ISRG. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.05.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $243.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.53 and its 200-day moving average is $234.25. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.97. The firm has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading

