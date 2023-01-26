Mizuho Raises Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $245.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $277.05.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $243.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.25. The company has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $308.97.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

