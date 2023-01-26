Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Raised to $533.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $432.00 to $533.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $445.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $424.69 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $541.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $375.84 and its 200-day moving average is $401.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $1,303,684.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,093 shares in the company, valued at $344,699,950.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $291,351.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,074 shares in the company, valued at $43,022,954.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,684.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,699,950.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,549 shares of company stock valued at $37,233,959. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

