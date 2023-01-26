Morgan Stanley Boosts Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target to $46.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.91.

MO opened at $44.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.68. The company has a market cap of $80.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,190,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,400,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,700,000 after purchasing an additional 795,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

