Morgan Stanley Boosts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $93.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.68.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $88.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.72. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57. State Street has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $103.76.

State Street Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of State Street

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

