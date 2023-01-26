Morgan Stanley Downgrades APA (NASDAQ:APA) to Equal Weight

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $52.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on APA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

APA stock opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. APA has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.29.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that APA will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

