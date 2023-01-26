Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Shares Down 0.4%

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.55. Approximately 6,598 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 19,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

Mr Price Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25.

Mr Price Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1517 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 3.99%.

About Mr Price Group

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Apparel, Home, Telecoms, and Financial Services. It offers clothing, underwear, footwear, cosmetics, babywear, school wear, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women's smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and décor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room.

