NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Short Interest Up 2,600.0% in January

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NEXE Innovations Stock Up 0.1 %
OTCMKTS NEXNF traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.46. 6,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,306. NEXE Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22.
NEXE Innovations Company Profile
