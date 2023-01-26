Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.89.

Several analysts have commented on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

NUE opened at $156.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $91.69 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.40 and its 200 day moving average is $133.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Nucor by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Nucor by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

