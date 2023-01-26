OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

OGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $39.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $42.91.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.70%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $117,251.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGE. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

