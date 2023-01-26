Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.28

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.28 and traded as high as $20.54. Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.43, with a volume of 41,851 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OPNT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OPNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 147.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger Crystal sold 5,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $101,585.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roger Crystal sold 5,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $101,585.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David D. O’toole sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $32,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,815 shares of company stock worth $238,663 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $290,000. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

