Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Trading Up 0%

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.99 and last traded at $47.98. Approximately 2,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 5,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Orange County Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Get Orange County Bancorp alerts:

Orange County Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $270.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.92.

Orange County Bancorp Increases Dividend

Orange County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $24.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 million. Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Orange County Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Orange County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Orange County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.86%.

Institutional Trading of Orange County Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter worth $54,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 268.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the second quarter worth $502,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the first quarter worth $3,726,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through the Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services. The company was founded on May 2, 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orange County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.