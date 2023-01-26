Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF) Shares Down 3%

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (OTC:ONTTF – Get Rating) was down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 12,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 13,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 720 ($8.91) to GBX 460 ($5.70) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27.

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

Featured Articles

