Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.08.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 824.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,512,000 after purchasing an additional 550,039 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 192.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,934,000 after purchasing an additional 422,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,085,000 after purchasing an additional 354,372 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,925,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,876,000 after purchasing an additional 203,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 124.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 359,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,047,000 after purchasing an additional 199,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

PZZA stock opened at $86.10 on Thursday. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $126.62. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.10 and a 200 day moving average of $81.72.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 49.32% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $510.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

