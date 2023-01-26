PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CAO Sells $14,980.00 in Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) CAO Paul Anthony Pinkston sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $14,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 394,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Anthony Pinkston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Paul Anthony Pinkston sold 9,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $9,900.00.

Shares of PED opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.24. PEDEVCO Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.44.

PEDEVCO ( NYSEAMERICAN:PED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PEDEVCO Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,352,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 163,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PEDEVCO by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 307,640 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in PEDEVCO by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 92,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in PEDEVCO by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in PEDEVCO by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 16,083 shares during the period. 4.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price target on shares of PEDEVCO in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

