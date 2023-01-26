Philcoin (PHL) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $108,744.61

Philcoin (PHL) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, Philcoin has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Philcoin has a total market cap of $244.61 million and approximately $108,744.61 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Philcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00405021 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,565.03 or 0.28429511 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.87 or 0.00588378 BTC.

Philcoin’s genesis date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

