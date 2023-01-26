Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.21.

DOC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

DOC opened at $15.42 on Thursday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.59%.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 17,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $269,241.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,504,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,902,000 after acquiring an additional 142,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,605,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,545,000 after purchasing an additional 59,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,399,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,203,000 after buying an additional 316,281 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,642,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,909,000 after buying an additional 30,416 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,590,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,048,000 after buying an additional 70,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

