Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) Short Interest Update

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the December 31st total of 138,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pine Technology Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $7,171,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,437,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,462,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,739,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,333,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pine Technology Acquisition alerts:

Pine Technology Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTOC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 48,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,029. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90. Pine Technology Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Pine Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance-related technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.